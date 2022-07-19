Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar, Tambaram, Adyar, Anna Nagar, Avadi for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

T Nagar: Usman Road Bazzulla Raod, Parthasarathi puram, Gandhi street, Jawaharlal Nehru street, Mambalam high road,

Kodambakkam road, Railway Border Road and Station view road and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Perumbakkam Kailash nagar, Sri perumal nagar, Bajanai koil street, Nookampalayam main road.

Adyar: Velachery Mahindra show room, Ratha flat, Prasanth Hospital, Velachery main road KANDCHAVAI Cholamandalam, Pammal nall thambi, Udayam nagar, Thathai Periyar street, Muthumariamman koil street, Bharathi nagar entire area and above all surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar: RV Nagar Gajapathy street, Devagiammal street, Iyyavoo street, Rejammal street, Chengalvarayan street,

Kathiravan colony and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: Thirumullaivoyal Kilkondaiyur, Arakkampakkam village, Thamaraipakkam village, Velachery village, Pudhukuppam area, Vanniyan chathiram, Redhills and above all surrounding areas.