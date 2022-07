Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Egmore, Tambaram, Porur, Adyar, Ponneri , Avadi and Thiruvottiyur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Egmore: All areas maintained by SEVEN WELLS sub station.

Tambaram: KOVILAMBAKKAM West Anna Nagar, Chitti babu Nagar, Selvam Nagar, New Colony IAF Valmigi street, Gandhi Park, LIC colony, Buddhar street RADHA NAGAR Ganapathipuram Main road, Nagathamman Koil street, Viswanathan street, Lakshmi nagar PERUMBAKKAM Sowmya Nagar mambakkam Main Road, Neela nagar, Sivagamai Nagar, Nallathambi nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: THIRUNAGESWARAM Erikkarai, Thirumalai Nagar, Parvathy Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar KOVOOR Balaji Nagar, Four Road Junction, Sublaxmi Nagar, Babu Garden and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: ENJAMBAKKAM NEELANKARAI Raja nagar, Teachers colony, Pandiyan nagar, ECR one part VELACHERY Athipathi Hospital, Tansi nagar 8 th , 15 th & 16 th Street, Taramani main road, TATA consultancy, Baby nagar and above all surrounding areas and above all surrounding areas. THIRUVANMIYUR Kannappan nagar 1 st , 2 nd main road and extension, AGS colony, Sri Ram Avenue 1 to 4 cross street, Vembuliamman koil street, ECR one part and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS-II Industrial Complex, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Papankuppam, Chinthala kuppam and Chitraraja kandigai.

Avadi: ALAMATHY Pondeswaram village, Arrkampakkam village, Koduvalli village, Karani village, Thamaraipakkam and above all surrounding areas.

Thiruvottiyur: T.H Road, S.P Koil street, Periyar nagar, Rajiv Gandhi nagar, CMRL, Wimco nagar, Balakrishna nagar and above all surrounding areas.