Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar, Mylapore, Adyar, KK Nagar, Tambaram, Porur, Guindy, Avadi, Ambattur, Vysarpadi, Perambur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

T Nagar: Arya Gowda Road one part, Jubilee Road one part.

Mylapore: LUZ Door No 54 to 83 Luz Avenue 5 th street.

Adyar: BESANT NAGAR 7 TH AVENUE, Rukkumani Road Half, Gangai Street half VELACHERY Ratha Flat, Prasanth Hospital, Velachery Main Road, 100 Feet Road, Metro Water to Vijayanagar Bus stand Murugan idli kadai, Mohana Motors, Vasantha appt., Ramraj cotton MRC NAGAR Part of 3 rd & 4 th Main Road, 2 nd & 3 rd Cresant Park Road, THIRUVANMIYUR L.B. Road one part, Kamaraj Nagar West 1 st , 2 nd Main Road, Mangaleri one Part, Rathinam Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Vadapalani, Rangarajapuram, Ashoknagar East & West, K.K.Nagar South, Saligramam, VALASARAVAKKAM ALWARTHIRUNAGAR Palaniappa nagar, Valliammai nagar, Vijayashanthi Appartment, Ramesh nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: KEELKATTALAI PALLAVARAM Latheef colony, Renuka Nagar, Subham Nagar, M.G.R street KOVILAMBAKKAM Pallavaram-Duraipakkam Road, Viduthalai nagar, Shoba, Kakithapuram, Raja nagar, Krishna nagar, Bhavani street IRUMPULIYUR IAF Vedhakannappan street, Chelliamman Koil street, Narmadha street, Kurinji nagar RADHA NAGAR Senthil nagar, Arul Murugan Nagar, Pillaiyar Kovil street, Kanni Kovil street, Suriya Avenue, Iswarya nagar PAMMAL G.K.Nagar 1 st , 2 nd & 3 rd street, A.N.Pandian street, SITHALAPAKKAM Valluvar nagar, Veenus colony, T.V.Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Kavanoor, Sirukalathur, Nanthambakkam, Periyar Nagar, Tharavoor CHEMBARAMBAKKAM Nazarathapettai Uratchi, Agaramel, Malayambakkam one art, KOOVOOR Balaji Nagar, Four Road Junction, Subalakshmi nagar, Babu Garden THIRUNAGESWARAM Errikkarai, Thirumalai Nagar, Parvathi Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: NANGANALLUR Hindu colony, NGO colony, Bakthavatchalam nagar, Kannan nagar, Subramani nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: PATTABIRAM Rajiv Gandhi nagar, Anna Nagar, Balaji nagar, Modern city REDHILLS T.H.Road, Thilakar street, M.G.R. Street, Kamaraj nagar and above all surrounding areas. MITTANAMALLI Mittanamalli Kandikai, ICF Colony, Periyar Nagar PARUTHIPET KAMARAJ NAGAR Pandiyan Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Moorthy Nagar, Amity Paruthipattu and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: SS PURAM AYAPAKKAM Srinivasan nagar, Athipet and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: MADHAVARAM LEATHER ESTATE Perumal Kovil Thottam, Thirumurugan Nagar, Sagayam Nagar, Koyya Thoppu and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Moolakadai, Kolathur, Cooks Road, Vyasarpadi



IT Corridor: TARAMANI CBI Colony. Govindasamy Nagar, Karpaga Vinayagar Koil street, Seran Senkutuvan Street PERUNGUDI Lakshman nagar, Periyanayagi street, Karunanithi street, Cholan Nagar and above all surrounding areas.