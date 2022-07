Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Adyar, Tambaram, Porur, Perambur, KK Nagar, Avadi, Ambattur, IT Corridor/strong> for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Adyar: BESANT NAGAR 1 ST Main Road, Jeeva Rathinamnagar, Sasthiri nagar, Parameshwari nagar, Padmanabanagar

Tambaram: TNSCB Venba Avenue, Kanni koil street, TNHB colony, MGR street RAJAKILPAKKAM Camp Road, Velacherry main road, Raja Iyer street, Nellur Amman Kovil street, Aavai nagar, Kannan nagar and above all surroundings areas.

Porur: Entire Kovoor Areas, Part of Kundrathur Road, Ambal Nagar, Purushothaman Nagar, Anandha Vinayagar Kovil Street THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Erumaiyur Village, Dhargas, Royappa Nagar, Naduveerapattu and above all

surroundings areas.

Perambur: Maduraisamy Madam All Street, TVK Nagar, Sembium, Jai Bheem Nagar All Street, Ambedkar Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, GKM colony KOLATHUR Teachers Guild Colony, Annai Indira Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Sathya Nagar and above all surroundings areas.

KK Nagar: Rangarajapuram Part, Kodambakkam Part, Ashoknagar West Part and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: Murugapa Polytechnic, Thirumullaivoyal Police station, BSNL–CTH Road, HVF Road, Avadi Bust Depot, Check Post, Kasthuribai nagar and above all surroundings areas.

Ambattur: JJ NAGAR WEST Venugopal street, School street, Zion street VGN Chinna colony, PKM road, Nageshwara

road.

ITC division: SHOLINGANALLUR Thiruvalluvar salai, Pondicherypetti HIRANANDHINI Part of OMR