Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar, Mylapore, Tambaram, Guindy, KK Nagar, Avadi, Ambattur, Ponneri, Perambur, IT Corridor, Adyar for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

T.Nagar: RR COLONY Ramapuram Ramasamy street, Anjenyar koil street, Avvai street, Poes garden, Thiruvallur road, Elango road, Eldams road, KR road, Anna salai part and above all surroundings areas.

Mylapore: FORESHORE ESTATE Santhome High road, Duff and dump home and above all sorrunding areas.

Tambaram: TNSCB block 1 to 152 and Block AJ, AK, AI, Bharathi nagar PALLAVARAM Indira Gandhi street, Chennai Silks, Mariamman koil street and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Guindy, Alandur, Adampakkam, Vanuvampet, T.G nagar, Puzhuthivakkam NANGANALLUR NGO colony, Nehru colony, MMTC colony, Moovarasampet and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: KK Nagar East, West and South part, Kodambakkam, Rangarajapuram, Saligrammam, Dasarathapuram, Ashok nagar East part and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: PALLAVARAM Mullai nagar, Vallalar nagar, Venkatapuram, Thandhai Periyar salai PUZHAL Valluvar nagar, Surapet, Annai Indira nagar THIRUMULLAIVOIL Upparapalayam road, Sri Ram nagar, Jeeva nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: ICF Ayapakkam TVK road, TG Anna nagar, ICF colony, Nolambur PONNIAMMAN NAGAR Aishwarya nagar, Galaxy road and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: Sipcot Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Industrial areas and Gangan Thotti areas.

Perambur: Papermills road, Rammoorthy colony, Madhavaram high road, Palani Andavar street, Padma nagar, Anjugam nagar, GKM Colony 33 rd to 46 th street, Akbar square 1 to 4 th street, Teachers colony 1 to 9 th street, Manali high

road, Sri ram nagar, Sri vari nagar. Parvathi nagar and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: THIRUVALLUR NAGAR Ammaiyar nagar, Valmiki street, Rajiv street KAMARAJ NAGAR Telephone nagar, Kurinji nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: KOTTIVAKKAM Raja garden, Kuppam road, ECR main road, Vallalar nagar ADYAR Part of 1 st street Parameshwari nagar, Padmanaba nagar 4 th & 5 th street, Part of Besant Avenue, Part of LB Road BESENT NAGAR 1 st Avenue, Beach home avenue, Dhamotharapuram new street THIRUVANMIYUR Indira nagar 21 st cross street to 25 th cross street, Indira nagar 3 rd Cross street, LB Road part and above all surrounding areas.