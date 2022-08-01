Chennai power cut tomorrow: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut; here’s the full list

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 1, 2022 8:00:13 pm
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai tomorrow in Porur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Porur: Chembarambakkam Enitre Nazarathpet Area, Meppur, Varatharajapuram, Bangalore Trunk Road, Part of Chembarambakkam, Part of Thirumazhisai, Part of Malayambakkam, Agarammel.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
