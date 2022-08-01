Chennai power cut today: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut; Check timings here

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 1, 2022 7:05:05 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Tambaram: CHITLAPAKKAM Chitlapakkam 1 st Main Road, Subramanian Street, Ramachandra road, Padmanaban Street, Iyya samy street, Jothi Nagar 3 rd Street.
