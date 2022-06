Chennai power cut today: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Mylapore, Sembium, Sothuperambedu, KK Nagar, IT Corridor, Vysarpadi, T Nagar, Guindy for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: MADAMBAKKAM Madambakkam East West North Mada Street, Maruthi Nagar, ALS Nagar, Kovilanchery, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Aravind Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Rangarajapuram, Thenugambal Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Gopalapuram, Bajanai Kovil Street, Thiruvenchery, Bharthidasan Nagar, Natraj Nagar, Gokhul Nagar PERUNGALATHUR Kamarajar Nedunchali, Ganesh Nagar, SV Nagar PALLAVARAM Railway Station Road, Chavadi Street, Old Trunk road and above all surrounding areas.



Mylapore: ROYAPETTAH Bharathi Salai, Perumal Mudali Street, Muthukalathi Street, Nallathambni Street and above all surrounding areas.

Sembium: T.H Road, Kamaraj Salai, Gandhi nagar, M.H Road, TVK nagar, New Kamaraj, Periyar nagar, SSV koil street 1,2,3 and above surrounding areas.

Sothuperumbedu: Allimedu, Mettusurappedu, Vatikaranpalayam and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Valasaravakkam, Virugambakkam, Saligaramam, Ashok Nagar, KK nagar, Alagiri Nagar, Dasarathapuram and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: THOORAIPAKKAM River view Residency, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Kannagi nagar Area and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: S.A.Koil, RK Nagar, Kalmandapam, Old Washermenpet, Tondiarpet area, Stanley and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: Ganapathy street part, AryaGowda road part.

Guindy: Rajbhavan, Alandur, St.Thomas Mount, Adambakkam, TG nagar, Puzhuthivakkam, Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Moovarasanpet, Manapakkam Ramapuram and above all surrounding areas