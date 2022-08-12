Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, here’s the full list

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Anna Salai, Perambur, Tambaram, IT Corridor, Tharamani and Porur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Anna Salai: FLOWER BAZAR Ratten Bazzar, NSC Bose Road, Devaraja Mudali Street, Mint Street, Nainiyappa Naicken Street, EVR Salai, Thanjai Murugappa Street, Anthony street, Ponnappa Street, Wall Tax Road and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: PERIYAR NAGAR Muthukiruppa Salai, GKM colony, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Karunaneethi Street and above surrounding areas.

Tambaram: SITHALAPAKKAM Rice Mill Road, Jeyachandran Nagar, Jalladianpet, Medavakkam Panchayat office back side, Padmavathy Nagar PERUMBAKKAM Velachery Main Road, Ponniyamman Kovil Street, Pallavan Nagar and above all

surrounding areas.

IT Corridor Tharamani area: MCN Nagar, Ananda Nagar, Panchayat Road, Pallikaranai, Ring Road, Sai Nagar, IIT Colony, Telephone Nagar, SBI colony, 200 feet Radial Road, Industrial Estate Road, Part of OMR, CBI colony, Part of Velachery main road, Seevaram and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: POONAMALLEE Trunk Road, Anjeneyar Koil Street, VaitheeswaranKoil Street, Ramanujakoodam Street, Sundar Nagar, New Street, Ganga Sarathi Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street. Nanbargal Nagar, Vasanthapuri.