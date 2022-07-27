scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Chennai power cut: Parts of city to face power cut today, check out the full list

Chennai power disruption July 27, Wednesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 27, 2022 6:30:17 am
Chennai power cut, chennai newsParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, T Nagar, Ambattur, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: Luz Nattu Veerachi Street, Kallukaran Street, Paripoorana Vinayagar Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: KADAPPERI New colony, Nehru Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Sangarlal Jain Street, Mahadevan Street, Nallappa Street MEPZ SEZ ZONE ENTIRE AREA and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: WEST MAMBALAM Brindavan Street One Area.

Ambattur: ANNAI NAGAR TVS Nagar, Lakeview Garden, Kaviya Nagar, Srinivasapuram and above all surrounding Areas.

Perambur: KOLATHUR Poompuhar Nagar, Sai Nagar, Thenpalani Nagar, Teacher’s colony and above all surroundings areas.

