Chennai power cut: Parts of city to face power cut today, check out the full list

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, T Nagar, Ambattur, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: Luz Nattu Veerachi Street, Kallukaran Street, Paripoorana Vinayagar Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: KADAPPERI New colony, Nehru Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Sangarlal Jain Street, Mahadevan Street, Nallappa Street MEPZ SEZ ZONE ENTIRE AREA and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: WEST MAMBALAM Brindavan Street One Area.

Ambattur: ANNAI NAGAR TVS Nagar, Lakeview Garden, Kaviya Nagar, Srinivasapuram and above all surrounding Areas.

Perambur: KOLATHUR Poompuhar Nagar, Sai Nagar, Thenpalani Nagar, Teacher’s colony and above all surroundings areas.