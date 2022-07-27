Chennai power cut: Parts of city to face power cut today, check out the full list

July 27, 2022 6:30:17 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, T Nagar, Ambattur, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Mylapore: Luz Nattu Veerachi Street, Kallukaran Street, Paripoorana Vinayagar Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.
Tambaram: KADAPPERI New colony, Nehru Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Sangarlal Jain Street, Mahadevan Street, Nallappa Street MEPZ SEZ ZONE ENTIRE AREA and above all surrounding areas.
T Nagar: WEST MAMBALAM Brindavan Street One Area.
Ambattur: ANNAI NAGAR TVS Nagar, Lakeview Garden, Kaviya Nagar, Srinivasapuram and above all surrounding Areas.
Perambur: KOLATHUR Poompuhar Nagar, Sai Nagar, Thenpalani Nagar, Teacher’s colony and above all surroundings areas.
