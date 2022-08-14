Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, here’s the full list

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 14, 2022 6:50:58 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Ambattur Taluk Korattur, Annai Nagar due to the Sri Paadalathiri Seethaamman Chariot Festival.
1. Seeathamman Koil Street
2. Kandigai Street
3. Vinayagar Koil Street
4. Perumal Koil Street
5. Palla Street
6. Murugan Street, Mettu Street
7.Sivalingapuram, Station Road
8. Balaji Nagar, Kottur Subway.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 06:50:10 am
