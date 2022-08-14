scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, here’s the full list

Chennai power cut August 14, Sunday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 6 am to 10 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 14, 2022 6:50:58 am
Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face a power cut today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Ambattur Taluk Korattur, Annai Nagar due to the Sri Paadalathiri Seethaamman Chariot Festival.

1. Seeathamman Koil Street

2. Kandigai Street

3. Vinayagar Koil Street

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar HandshakePremium
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar Handshake
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...

4. Perumal Koil Street

5. Palla Street

6. Murugan Street, Mettu Street

7.Sivalingapuram, Station Road

More from Chennai

8. Balaji Nagar, Kottur Subway.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 06:50:10 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

3

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'

4

'This is no way for a free society to behave': Salman Rushdie wrote to Rajiv Gandhi after ban on 'The Satanic Verses'

5

When Vyjayanthimala said that her affair with Raj Kapoor was a 'publicity stunt', an angry Rishi Kapoor called her out: 'She has no right to distort facts'

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
Countdown to demolition: Special explosives, planning down to seconds
Supertech Twin Towers

Countdown to demolition: Special explosives, planning down to seconds

Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy

Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy

Final joints in place in world’s highest rly bridge over Chenab

Final joints in place in world’s highest rly bridge over Chenab

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement