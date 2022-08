Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut; check affected area, timings here

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Egmore, Tambaram carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Egmore: Nehru Stadium, Part of Sydenhams Road, Sami Pillai Street, Choolai High Road, Hunter Road, Madex Road, Kuravan Kulam, Nehru Outdorr Stadium, Nehru Indoor Stadium, Apparao Garden, P.K.Mudhali Street, Choolai Area, K.P.Park Area, Perambur Barrax Road, Daly Street, Part of Ragava Street and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: PAMMAL Venkateswara nagar, Agastheswarar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Malliamma Nagar, Gerugambakkam RAJAKILPAKKAM Venkataraman Nagar, Gayathiri Nagar, Bashyam Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar PALLIKARANAI ETL 200 Feet Radial Road, IIT Colony Area, Arumugam Nagar Area, VGP Shanthi Nagar, VOC Street KADAPPERI Durga Nagar Area, Vinoba Nagar, TNHB Phase – V and above all surrounding areas.