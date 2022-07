Chennai power cut today: Check the list of affected areas that will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar, Mylapore, Tambaram, Porur, Vysarpadi, Perambur, KK Nagar, Guindy, Avadi, Ambattur, IT Corridor, Ponneri, Adyar for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.



T Nagar: MAMBALAM Brindhavan street part, Brindhavan street SPC. Arya Gowda road part and above all surrounding areas.

Mylapore: Royapetta High road, Thiru.V.Ka 1 st & 2 nd street, Mundakanniamman koil street and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Kalainger nagar, Anna nagar, MGR nagar, Market road PERUNGALATHUR Mangal Appartment, KK nagar, Saravana nagar, Karkil avenue PALLAVARAM Old pallavaram, Thirusualm entire areas, Rajaji nagar, Bharathiyar nagr, Bhavani nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: KOOVUR Thandalam, Aadhi lakshmi nagar, Megana nagar, Akash nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: TONDAIRPET France village Appartment, Ilayamudhali street STANLEY Ambedkar nagar, Stanley nagar, Dharmaraja street, Doctor Vajravelu road MADAHAVARAM LEATHER ESTATE Perumal koil thottam, Thirumurugan nagar, Sagayam nagar, Goyya thoppu and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Anjugam nagar, KKR Avenue, Pallavan salai, TH road KOLATHUR Baba nagar 4 th to 6 th street, Sree Iyyappa nagar, Natesan street and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Rangarajapuram, Vadapalani, Ashok nagar East & West, KK nagar East & south and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Guindy, Rajbhavan, Alandur, Adambakkam, Vanuvampet, TG nagar, Puzhuthivakkam, Nanganallur and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: THIRUMULLAIVOYIL Kandapalayam, Velanoor, Iswariya nagar, Chelliamman nagar ALAMATHY Bankarampettai village, Veerapuram village, TSP camp and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Menambedu, Murugampedu, JJ Nagar, ICMR and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: EZHIL NAGAR Kumaran kudil full area, Annai Parvathi nagar, Devaraj nagar and Avenue ETL 200 ft Radial Pallavaram road area, Pillayar koil street, Gangaiamman koil street, State Bank colony, Post office and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: Devampattu village, Pallipalayam, Melacolony, Keeraipakkam, Periya Mangakadu and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: PERUNGUDI THIRUVANMIYUR LB road Appasamy flate, 2 nd Avenue Indira nagar Kasthuribai nagar 5 th west street, MG road part, Kamaraj nagar and above all surrounding areas. BESANT NAGAR SBI Colony, Ellaiyamman koil street, Jeyaram Avenue 1 st main road, 7,8,11 & 12 Cross street KOTTIVAKKAM Thiruvalluvar nagar (10,11, 18 to 33 Cross street), Thiruvalluvar nagar (1 st to 6 th main road) and above all surrounding areas.

