Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut; check affected area, timings here

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, Poonamallee carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: THOUSAND LIGHTS Aziz Mulk Streets, Anna Salai (Thousand Lights), Kaliamman Koil Street, Ramasamy Street, Greams Road, Alagiri Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: CHITLAPAKKAM Vinoboji nagar, Maheswari nagar, Ponni Amman koil street, Manikanndan nagar, Saraswathi Nagar PALIKARANAI Assam Bhavan, Kamatchi Hospital, Mylai Balaji Nagar, Thanthai periyar nagar, Jasmine Infotech, CTS, Doshi flats, Velachery Main Road and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: POONAMALLEE Mangadu-Kundrathur Road, MGR Nagar, Pooncholaiveethi, Kamaraj Nagar and above all

surrounding area.