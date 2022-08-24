scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut; check affected area, timings here

Chennai power disruption August 24, Wednesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Chennai news, chennai latest newsChennai power cut today: here's a list of areas in Chennai that will face a power cut today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, Poonamallee carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: THOUSAND LIGHTS Aziz Mulk Streets, Anna Salai (Thousand Lights), Kaliamman Koil Street, Ramasamy Street, Greams Road, Alagiri Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: CHITLAPAKKAM Vinoboji nagar, Maheswari nagar, Ponni Amman koil street, Manikanndan nagar, Saraswathi Nagar PALIKARANAI Assam Bhavan, Kamatchi Hospital, Mylai Balaji Nagar, Thanthai periyar nagar, Jasmine Infotech, CTS, Doshi flats, Velachery Main Road and above all surrounding areas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
More from Chennai

Porur: POONAMALLEE Mangadu-Kundrathur Road, MGR Nagar, Pooncholaiveethi, Kamaraj Nagar and above all
surrounding area.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:30:21 am
Next Story

Constable held for harbouring accused in road rage case

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's port
Explained

Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's port

Ahead of trust vote, Bihar Speaker says will not quit

Ahead of trust vote, Bihar Speaker says will not quit

BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested over Prophet remark

BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested over Prophet remark

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement