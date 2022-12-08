Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Avadi, Tambaram, IT Corridor, Avadi, Perambur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: KADAPPERI Part of RB Road, Velmurugan street, Vinoboji nagar, Manickam nagar, BBR street and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: SIRUSERI NAVALLUR Sipcot, Pudupakkam area, Egattur, OMR, Sipcot Siruseri entire area and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: ALAMATHY Govindhapuram, Venmani nagar, Palpannai road, Vetinary college and above all surrounding areas.

In the below-mentioned areas, power cut will take place between 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

Avadi: PATTABIRAM CTH Road, Iyappan Nagar, Thandurai, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chathiram, Gandhi Nagar, Pattabiram Full part, VGN Nagar Full Part, Moderncity, Siranjeevi Nagar, Drivers Colony, Kannappalayam, Lakshmi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.