Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Ambattur, Sothuperambedu, KK Nagar, Perambur, T Nagar for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Ambattur: ICF Colony, Gangai Salai, Dhinesh nagar, Chelliamman Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Sothuperumbedu: Kammarpalayam, Thottakaranmedu, Part of orakadu road, Karanodai Bazzar, Aathur, VGP Madu and above all surrounding area.



KK Nagar: Valasaravakkam area, Alwarthirunagar area, Virugambakkam area, Saligramam area, Ashok nagar area, KK nagar area, Alagiri nagar, Dasarathapuram area, Kodambakkam area, Vadapalani area and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: K.H road, Thirumalai raja street, Ayanavaram, Tagore nagar, Villivakkam and above all surrounding

areas.



T Nagar: Thanikasalam road, Ramasamy street, Subramaniya street, Venkartesan street, Radhakrishnan street, Gopalkrishna Iyer street, Srinivasa Road, Singaravellan street and above all surrounding areas.