scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

Chennai power disruption June 17, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
June 17, 2022 7:00:19 am
Chennai News, Chennai power cutChennai power disruption June 17, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Ambattur, Sothuperambedu, KK Nagar, Perambur, T Nagar for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Ambattur: ICF Colony, Gangai Salai, Dhinesh nagar, Chelliamman Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Sothuperumbedu: Kammarpalayam, Thottakaranmedu, Part of orakadu road, Karanodai Bazzar, Aathur, VGP Madu and above all surrounding area.

KK Nagar: Valasaravakkam area, Alwarthirunagar area, Virugambakkam area, Saligramam area, Ashok nagar area, KK nagar area, Alagiri nagar, Dasarathapuram area, Kodambakkam area, Vadapalani area and above all surrounding areas.

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Delhi Confidential: Relics, BondingPremium
Delhi Confidential: Relics, Bonding
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
More Premium Stories >>
More from Chennai

Perambur: K.H road, Thirumalai raja street, Ayanavaram, Tagore nagar, Villivakkam and above all surrounding
areas.

T Nagar: Thanikasalam road, Ramasamy street, Subramaniya street, Venkartesan street, Radhakrishnan street, Gopalkrishna Iyer street, Srinivasa Road, Singaravellan street and above all surrounding areas.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement