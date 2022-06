Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Ambattur, Porur, Kilpuak and Sembium, Tambaram, Guindy, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar/Maduraivoyal for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: Irrusappa street, JJ Khan Road, Soorappan Street and Nesavalar Street and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Iswarya Garden, ACS Medical College, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Puliyambedu Road, Redhills Road, West Balaji Road, Vijayalakshmipuram, Vinayagapuram and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: MoondramKattalai, Kollacheri, Thiruchendurpuram Nellithoppu, Maruthi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Melma Nagar, Charles Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Kundrathur Main Road, K.K.Nagar, Govindaraj Nagar, N.S.K. Avenue, and above all surrounding.areas.

Kilpauk: Branson Garden, KMC Hospital, Kellys lane, Subramanian street, Gurukulam, A.K samy nagar, Vasu street, Purasavakkam High Road, Barracka road, Taylors road, Semman pettai, Sivasankaran street, K.G Road and above all surrounding areas.

Sembium: School road, K.S.Nagar, North, South, East & West Mada Street, Anjugam Nagar 1 to 12 Street United Colony, Sathya Sai Nagar, Nermai nagar, Kumaran Nagar full area, Subasbh nagar, Ponnusamy nagar, Thirumalai nagar above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: KADAPPERI MES Road, GST Road, North & South Kulakkari Street, RADHANAGAR Purushothaman Nagar Full Area, Padmanabaha Nagar, Sriram Nagar,Thiruporur Road THIRUNEERMALAI Gandhi street, Kamarajpuram, MGR nagar, Shivaraj street POONDI BAZAR MES road 1 st Cross Street, Kalamegam street SITHALAPAKKAM Adhinath Avenue, Gopalapuam, Velachery Main Road, PUDHUTHANGAL Mullai Nagar Main Road, RTO office, Forest Road, State Bank Colony and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Guindy area, Rajbhavan area, Alandur area, St. Thomas Mount area, Adambakkam area, Vanavampet area, T.G nagar area, Puzhithivakkam area, Nanganallur area, Ramapuram area, Nandhambakkam area and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Vadapalani area, Kodambakkam area, Saligramam area, Ashok nagar area, KK nagar area, Alagiri nagar area, MGR nagar area, Dasarathapuram area and above all surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar/Maduraivoyal: Poonthamalli high road, Sannathi street, Bakkiyalakshimi nagar, Astalakshmi nagar, Egambaram Estate, Vinayakar colonyand above all surrounding areas.