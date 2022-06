Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, IT Corridor, Porur, Guindy, Tondairpet, Perambur, KK Nagar for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: Lady wellington Campus, Pooramprakasam salai, Iyyamperumal street, Nalanna lane.

Tambaram: PUDHUTHANGAL Devaraj Pillai street, Nithyanandham nagar, Part of Irumbuliyur IAF Agasthiyar street,, Anjaneyar koil street MADAMBAKKAM Vengaivasal main road, Shanthi nagar, Indra nagar, Anbu nagar, KK salai, Gopalapuram, Susheela nagar PAMMAL Entire Anakaputhur area, Entire Pammal area, Entire Pozhichalur area and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: MRG nagar, AKDR Golf, Bakkiyam Appartment, VPG Avenue, Srinivasa Avenue and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: RAMAPURAM Venkadeshwara nagar 1 & 2 main road, Velu Naicker stret, TNHP Quarters PORUR Rapit nagar, Golden Estate, Sakthi Avenue, Kundrathur Road KOVOOR Erikari salai, South Malayambakkam one part and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Guindy area, Rajbhavan area, Alandur area, St. Thomas Mount area, Adambakkam area, Vanavampet area,

T.G nagar area, Puzhithivakkam area, Nanganallur area, Madipakkam area, Moovarasapet area, Mugalivakkam area and

above all surrounding areas.

Tondairpet: Manali New Town, Ezhil nagar, Ganapathy nagar, Napalayam, Ponniamman nagar, MRF nagar

and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: K.H Road, Vasantha garden, ICF Thirumalai nagar, NMK nagar, KK nagar and above all surrounding

areas

KK Nagar: Valasaravakkam area, Alwarthirunagar area, Virugambakkam area, Vadapalani area, Kodambakkam area,

Saligramam area, Alagiri nagar area, Ashok nagar area, KK nagar area, MGR nagar area, Dasarathapuram area and

above all surrounding areas.