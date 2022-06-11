scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

Chennai power disruption June 11, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
June 11, 2022 7:00:00 am
Chennai power cut, chennai power cut today, chennai newsChennai power disruption June 11, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in  Mylapore and Porur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: Whites Road, ROB Main street, ROB 4 th & 5 th street, White lane.

More from Chennai

Porur/Thirumdivakkam: Murugan Koil main road, Melandai street, Nalleeswarar nagar, Pandara street, Paalavarayan Kulakarrai street, Babu nagar, Venkatapuram, Jaganathapuram.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Environment index and IndiaPremium
Explained: Environment index and India
Beyond damage controlPremium
Beyond damage control
Building on common groundPremium
Building on common ground
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement