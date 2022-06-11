Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
June 11, 2022 7:00:00 am
June 11, 2022 7:00:00 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore and Porur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Mylapore: Whites Road, ROB Main street, ROB 4 th & 5 th street, White lane.
Porur/Thirumdivakkam: Murugan Koil main road, Melandai street, Nalleeswarar nagar, Pandara street, Paalavarayan Kulakarrai street, Babu nagar, Venkatapuram, Jaganathapuram.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-