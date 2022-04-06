scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

Chennai power disruption April 6, Wednesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
April 6, 2022 6:45:14 am
Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Taramani-Perungudi, Tambaram –Kadapperi, Avadi-Redhills, Southperumbedu, Kolathur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Taramani – Perungudi: Ramappa nagar, Church main road, Apollo Hospitals and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram – Kadaperi: Durga nagar Housing board, Erikari street, Kamatchi nagar, Bharathidhasan street, Thiruvalluvar street and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi- Redhills: Vivekakbar avenue, Jothynagar, Mahalakshmi nagar, Vadivel nagar street and above all surrounding areas.

Southperambedu: Alimedu, Pallasurappedu, Mettusurappedu, Mettucolony and Vatikaranpalayam.

Kolathur: Rajus apartment, Shanthi colony, Senthil Avenue, Ganthimathi street, Srinivasan nagar and above all surrounding areas.

