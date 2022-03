Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Here’s a list of the affected areas:

Porur: Mangala nagar, Ambal nagar, Part of porur, Vanniyer street and above all surrounding areas.

Egmore: EVK Sampath road, Jermaiya road, CMDA, Merina Tower, VP hall, Picnic hotel, Part of Park town area, Varadharajan st, Gengu Reddy road, Aramuthan garden, Prathapat road, Subbaya st, Baracks road, Sydenhams road, Church road and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: VALASARAVAKKAM Nehru salai, Kamarajar salai CHINMIYA NAGAR Brindavan nagar, Avvai thiru nagar RANGARAJAPURAM Central Avenue, Station view road CHOOLAIMEDU Choolaimedu high road, Neelakandan st, KODAMBAKKAM Sivan koil street VADAPALANI Palaniandavar koil street and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: ADAMBAKKAM Kakkan nagar, Ambedkar nagar, New colony, Brindhavanam nagar (part), Mohanapuri, Ganesh nagar VANAVAMPET Muthaiyal nagar, Pandiamman koil st, AGS colony, Kalki nagar, Krishana nagar, Nethaji colony, Kesari nagar, Thiruvalluvar st, Mahalakshmi nagar TG NAGAR Thillai ganga street, 2 nd main road nanganallur, TNGO colony, Murugan nagar, Part of Puzhavanthangal, PUZHUTHIVAKKAM Medavakkam main road, Pradeep hospital, Ponniamman koil st, Jacob st GUINDY “A” Block Mount road part, RAJBHAVAN Velachery main road part, ALANDUR Vembuliamman koil, Abragam st ST.THOMAS MOUNT Mount poonamallee road part, MOOVARASAMPET Medavakkam main road NANGANALLUR Hindu colony RAMAPURAM Ramapuram main road and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: KOVILAMBAKKAM Maxworth nagar, Ambal nagar, Ganapathy nagar, Athimoolam nagar, Puruvankara flats PUTHUTHANGAL Mullai nagar TNHB, State bank colony, Mudichur road, Krishna nagar, Reddiyarpalayam, Gandhi nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: EH Road, Sasthiri nagar, Indira vysarpadi Industrial Estate, Vysarpadi market st, Sakthimoorthy nagar, Sarma nagar, Gandhi nagar and above all surrounding areas

Perambur: Villivakkam Ambedkar Nagar, Ayanavaram Road, Shanmugam Street, Anna Street, Thiruvalluvar Street and above all surrounding areas.