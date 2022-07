Chennai power cut: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, T Nagar, Tambaram, Vysarpadi, Avadi, Ambattur, Porur, Guindy, KK Nagar, Adyar, Maduravoyal, IT Corridor, Sothuperumbedu, Perambur, Tondairpet for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Here’s the complete list of areas that will be affected today:

Mylapore: Dooming lane, Santhome High road, Door.No.55 Coffee shop, Layads and above all surroundings areas.

T Nagar: Narayanasamy street, Duraisamy Garden, Vinayagapuram and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: MADAMBAKKAM Alamelupuram. Indira nagar, Membedu Industrial Road, Sembakkam, Santhoshpuram, Gurusamy nagar, Rajaji nagar, Annai Sathya nagar IAF East Tambaram Anandapuram, Atthinagar CHITLAPAKKAM Mambakkam main road, Iswarya nagar, Royal Garden, Ravi street, Kumarn street, Jeeva street, Amara Jeeva street, Kuppusamy street PALLIKARANAI Velachery main raod, Manimegalai street, Krishna nagar, Sai Balaji nagar MUDICHUR Parvathi nagar, Manavalan nagar, Muthutamil nagar, Rajendra street RAJAKILPAKKAM Venugopalasamy nagar, Maruthi nagar, Ranga nagar KADAPPERI Rajivi Gandhi street, Ganga street, Bharathidasan street, Eswari nagar, Thiruneermalai main road, Sivasankaran street and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: Anna street, Rajaji street, Ganapath siva nagar, Prakash nagar, Munusamy nagar KODUNKAIYUR Meenambal road one part, Padmavathi street, Perumal street RK NAGAR SA koil, R.K nagar, Tondairpet, Old washermenpet MADAVARAM LEATHER ESTATE Kamban nagar, Perumal koil street, Mandaveli, Annai Sathiya nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: PUZHAL Madanakuppam, Andal koil street, Shanmugapuram, Gandhi Road, Balaji nagar, Sakthivel nagar SENTHIL NAGAR JB Nagar, Jothi nagar, Senthil nagar, Ganapathi nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Ayapakkam, Padi, Medampedu, T.I cycle, East Mogapair, Annai nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: THIRUVERKADU Kannapalayam, Pidarithangal, Kolappancherry CHEMBARAMBAKKAM Metro water HT connection 661, Madavilakam one part, KAVANOOR Thirunageswaran village, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Anna nagar MANGADU Pattur Bazaar street, Walaji street, Esak nagar, Azees street, Leelavathi nagar, Adam nagar, Pattur main raod (Kulam), PONAMALLEE Periyar nagar, Pavithra nagar, Shippy nagar, Murugapillai AYYAPPANTHANGAL Baashyam, Mount Ponamallee road, KK nagar, Swamynathan nagar and above all surroundings areas.

Guindy: St. Thomas Mount Butt road, Madipakkam, Ramapuram, Manapakkam and above all surroundings areas.

KK Nagar: KK nagar East part, Rangarajapuram part, West Mambalam, Kodampakkam part, Vadapalani part and above all surroundings areas.

Adyar: BESANT NAGAR 1 st main road, 31 st Cross street, Mahalakshmi Avenue THIRUVANMIYUR Teachers colony, Balaraman road, Thiruvalluvar salai ENJAMBAKKAM Prathana Theatre road, Kasthuribai nagar, Rajan nagar, ECR road GG Garden and above all surroundings areas.

Maduravoyal: Rukumai nagar, Om sakti nagar, Krishna nagar Annexe and above all surroundings areas.

IT Corridor: Perungudi Corporation road, Siruseri, Padur and above all surroundings areas.

Sothuperumbedu: Kumaran nagar, Vijiyanallur, Parthasarathy nagar, Sholavaram Bazzar part and above all surroundings areas.

Perambur: SIDCO Sivan koil south & West Mada street, Bharathy nagar KILPAKKAM WATER WORKS Mylappa street, Medavakkam Tank road, Angadi street PERIYAR NAGAR Lakshmipuram Redhills road, Balakumaran nagar, Ramdass nagar, Jawhakar nagar, G.K.M colony, Logo road KOLATHUR Teachers colony, Kadappa road, Kalaimagal nagar, Srinivasa nagar, SRB nagar, Thattankuppam and above all surrounding areas.

Tondairpet: Kummalamman koil street, Solayappan street, V.P koil street, Thandavarayan street, Subburayan area and above all surroundings areas.