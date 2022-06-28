Chennai power cut: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Chepauk, Porur, Mylapore, Kottivakkam, KK Nagar, Guindy, Perambur, Tambaram for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Chepauk: T.H.Road, Bells Road, Big Street, CNK Road, Iyapillai Street, Police Qtrs and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Poonamallee Queen Victoria road, Ambal nagar, Narasimma nagar, Sumithra nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Mylapore: Masilamani Road, Elrich lab.

Kottivakkam: Srinivasaapuram, New beach road, Venkateshwara nagar, ECR Main road, Thiruveethiammankovil street and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: K.K.Nagar, East and west Rangarajapuram, Choolaimedu, Vadapalani, Alwarthirunagar, Valasaravakkam, Ashok Nagar West Part and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Ramapuram Senthamil nagar main road, Annai Sathyanagar and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Kambar nagar Kambar Nagar 1 to 4 th street Sembium Chandra prabhu main road, Chandra prabhu colony 1 st to 7 th street, Paper mills road part, SRP Koil Street North part Thanikachalam nagar – A, B Block, Thanikachalam nagar 80 feet road, Meenakshi street, Bharathi road, Subramaniam road, Siruvallur road, Moorthy Raja Street, Jaganathan colony and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Thirusulam Village, Yadahva Street, Amman Nagar, Periyar Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corrridor: 200 ft Radial Pallavaram Road, Pillaiyar koil street, State Bank colony, MCN Nagar Extension and above all surrounding areas.