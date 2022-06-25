scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

Chennai power cut: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut today

Chennai power disruption June 25, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
June 25, 2022 7:00:09 am
chennai power cut todayChennai power disruption June 25, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Guindy, Porur, KK Nagar, Avadi, Perambur, Ponneri/strong> for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: Vivekanandhar Nagar Jaya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Indira Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Ramapuram Gandhi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Ponnamal Nagar, GR Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Best of Express Premium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfallPremium
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfall
We need to formulate a structured gaming law that allows players to enjoy...Premium
We need to formulate a structured gaming law that allows players to enjoy...
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
More Premium Stories >>

Porur: Poonamallee Rukmani Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Rajeshwari Nagar, Royal City and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Valasaravakkam, KK nagar, MGR Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: CTH Road, Battalion, HVF Road, Avadi Check Post, Ganthi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Sabapathy Street, TVK Nagar, Sembium, Raghavan street, Ambedkar Nagar, Vasudevan Street, Janakiram Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

More from Chennai

Ponneri: Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS-II Industrial Complex, Papankuppam, Chinthala Kuppam and Chitraraja Kandigai

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement