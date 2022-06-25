Chennai power cut: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Guindy, Porur, KK Nagar, Avadi, Perambur, Ponneri/strong> for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: Vivekanandhar Nagar Jaya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Indira Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Ramapuram Gandhi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Ponnamal Nagar, GR Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Poonamallee Rukmani Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Rajeshwari Nagar, Royal City and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Valasaravakkam, KK nagar, MGR Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: CTH Road, Battalion, HVF Road, Avadi Check Post, Ganthi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Sabapathy Street, TVK Nagar, Sembium, Raghavan street, Ambedkar Nagar, Vasudevan Street, Janakiram Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS-II Industrial Complex, Papankuppam, Chinthala Kuppam and Chitraraja Kandigai