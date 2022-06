Chennai power cut: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Ambattur, Porur, Avadu, Vysarpadi, IT Corridor, Guindy, Perambur, KK Nagar, T Nagar for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: PUDHUTHANGAL Amal Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Indra Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar CHITLAPAKKAM Vinoboji Nagar, Manikanndan Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Rice mill road, Jeyachandran Nagar, Padmavathy nagar, Maheswari nagar KOVILAMBAKKAM Kavimani nagar, Viduthalai nagar, Rajam Nagar, Ponniamman nagar PERUMBAKKAM Velacherry Main Road, Sentamil nagar, Kumaran theatre area and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: MTH road, Teachers colony, Sivananda Nagar, Vanagaram road and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: MANGADUChikarayapuram, Sivanthangal, Subaiya Nagar, Kumarasamy Nagar, Bakkiyam Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Astalakshmi Nagar, Mangalapuram, Balamurugan Nagar THIRUMUDIVAKKAM MKB Nagar, Womens Industrial park, Arul Murugan Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: SENTHIL NAGAR Sivasakthi Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Nagammai Nagar, Anthony Nagar PONDESWARAM

Sathiyanagar, Kadhavoor, Melakondaiyur and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: MATHUR Periya Mathur, Chinna Mathur, Industrial garden, annai nagar, Ganesh nagar and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: Hiranandhini Appartments, Navallur Panchayat, Kovalam Panchayat and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Guindy, Rajbhavan, Alandur, St.Thomas Mount, Ramapuram and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Vivekanandha road, Thirumalai nagar, Sathya nagar, Kumaran nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, Choolaimedu, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Alagiri Nagar, Dasarathapuram, MGR nagar, Valasaravakkam and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: Thanikasalam Road, Arcot Street, Thyagaraya Road, Panagal Park, Radhakrishnan street, Mailai Ranganathan Street, Singaram Street and above all surrounding areas.



Anna Nagar/Thirumangalam: Entire Metrozone, Padikuppam, TNHP Quarters, Ambedkar nagar and above all surrounding areas.