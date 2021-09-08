Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
September 8, 2021 6:30:03 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram:
- Madambakkam: KK Salai, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Gopulapuram, Velachery Main Road, Balaji Nagar and Thiruvethi Amman Koil Street
- Perungalathur: Indira Gandhi Salai and Ammankoil
- Subrayan Nagar: Subrayan Nagar, Parvathipuram and Bharathiyar Street
- Perumbakkam: Perumbakkam Main Road, Sentamil Nagar and surrounding areas
