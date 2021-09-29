Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

September 29, 2021 6:30:21 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Guindy: St.Thomas Mount Area Parade Road, Police Quarters, Indira Nagar, Buttlane, St.Pateric, Chruch Road, Bazar Road, Contontment Office, Mathiyas Nagar, Mettur Street, OTA Quarters, Vanuvampet, Parts of Pazhavanthangal and BV Nagar
Puzhuthivakkam: Ponniamman Koil Street, Jaccob Street, Ullagaram Main Road and Puzhuthivakkam Panchayat Board Office
Madipakkam: Govindasamy Street, Sadasivam Nagar 4th Street, Rajaji Nagar, Rahalakshmi Nagar and Kuberan Nagar Extension
Nanganallur: Nehru Colony Main Road, Lakshmi Nagar 4th and 5th Streets and Nanganallur 39th, 40th, 42nd, 44th to 47th and 49th Streets
Moovarasanpet: Karthikeyapuram 3rd, 6th and 2nd Cross Streets and surrounding areas
Porur
- Parivakkam: Kannapalayam, Parivakkam, Pidarithangal, Banaveduthottam, Kolappancheri and surrounding areas
Adyar:
- Raj Bhavan Velacherry: Sankaran Avenue, Ganapathy Nagar, Parts of Velachery Main Road and surrounding areas
Anna Nagar Area: AA to AM Blocks 3rd to 15th Main Road, 7th Main Road and TNHB Quarters
- Anna Nagar East: Parts of A Block Shenoy Nagar Area 1st, 2nd and 3rd Main Roads, 3rd to 8th Cross Street, Kathiravan Colony and Gajalakshmi Colony
- Aminjikarai: Thiruveethi Amman Koil Street, Manjalollai Street, P.P.Garden, M.M. Colony, Periyar Colony and Pullah Avenue
- N.S.K Nagar: P.H.Road, 11th to 23rd Streets of NSK Nagar, Parts of NM Road and surrounding areas
