Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Kovilambakkam: Anna Main Road, Om Sakthi Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Ragava Nagar, Kovilambakkam, Loganathan, Kurunji Nagar, MGR Street, Medavakkam Main Road, Muthaiya Nagar and Ambedkar Salai

Varathapuram: Kailash Nagar, Antony Nagar, Bajani Koil Street, Nookampalayam Main Road, Nesamani Nagar and Ambedkar Street

Kadapperi: Rail Nagar, Arputham Nagar, Amman Nagar and Burma Colony

Radha Nagar: GST Road, Saravana Store, Balaji Bhavan and surrounding areas

Adyar: Appar Street, Tiger Varadachari Road, Rukumani Nagar, Beach Road, Paari Street, Gangai Street, Thirumurgan Street and surrounding areas

Vysarpadi: MC Road, Adam Street, BC Press Road, Pichandi Lane, West Madha Street, Mariyadoss Street and surrounding areas

Arumbakkam: Srinivasa Nagar, Semathamman Nagar, Nerkundram, Krishna Nagar, Kamarajar Street, Perumal Koil Street and surrounding areas

Perungudi: Kazura Garden, Ranga Reddy Garden, Mettu Colony and ECR, Habiba Street, MGR Road, Chinna Neelangari Kuppam, Ambedkar Nagar, Periyar Salai, Kandasamy Nagar, Pachayappan Street and surrounding areas

Redhills: Vivke Akbar Avenue, Jothy Nagar, P.T Moorthy, Mahalakshmin Nagar, Maruthupandy Nagar and surrounding areas