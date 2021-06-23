Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

Power is expected to be restored before 1 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Poompuhar: Kambar nagar, GKM colony, Asoka Avenue and Vetri Selvi Anbalagan Nagar

Redhills: Padiyanallur, PT Moorthynagar, Atanthangal and Parts of Solayamman Nagar

Puzhal: Puzhal, Nagappa Estate, Balaji Nagar and Macro Marvel Nagar

Ponneri Durainallur: Kavarapettai, Panpakkam, Durainallur, Mangalam and surrounding areas

Perambur: KC Garden, Poombugar Nagar, Arjun Vasantham Nagar, SR Koil (South), GKM Colony and surrounding areas

Sembium: VOC Street, Devi Nagar, Roja Nagar and surrounding areas

KK Nagar: Kamarajar Colony, Munusamy Salai, Nehru Street, Krishna Nagar and surrounding areas

Koyembedu Market: Nerkundram, Krishna, Amudha Nagar and surrounding areas.

Thirumangalam South: Srinivasa Nagar, Kanaga Sabai Colony, Perumal Koil Street and surrounding areas

Tondiarpet: Napalayam, Velavan and Arul Murugan Nagar, Thiruvellvoyal, Merattur, Thottakaatu, Ramanathapuram, Shanmugampuram, TKS Nagar, MMDA – Phase 1 and 2; Elanthanur, Kalaingar Nagar, Pallipuram, Ariyanvoyal, Melur, Pallipuram and surrounding areas

Thirumullaivoyal: Velanoor Village, Sivagarden and surrounding areas

Nungambakkam: Lloyds Road 3 and 4 pole

OMR: Perungudi Industrial Estate, Part of OMR, Semmanchery, Sholinganallur, Arumugam Avenue, Ezhil Muga Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Kannagi Nagar and surroundings areas

Guindy: Madipakkam, Rajbhavan, Alandur, Manapakkam, Ramapuram, Adambakkam, TG Nagar and surrounding areas

Mandaveli: Saradapuram SS-I and II

Mylapore: Andreson 3 Pole, Jayalakshimi Estate, Thanappa, Theetharappan, Demontee, Appu Street, Muthu Street and surrounding areas

Porur: Madhanandapuram, Parts of Porur, Kovoor, Somangalam and surrounding areas

Adyar: Kaveri Street, Ganesh Nagar, Parts of ECR and surrounding areas

Avadi: Kalaigar Nagar, Poompozil Nagar, Mazuthi Street, Mittanamallee, Sabi Nagar, ICF Colony and surrounding areas