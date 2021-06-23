Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

June 23, 2021 6:58:25 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Poompuhar: Kambar nagar, GKM colony, Asoka Avenue and Vetri Selvi Anbalagan Nagar
Redhills: Padiyanallur, PT Moorthynagar, Atanthangal and Parts of Solayamman Nagar
Puzhal: Puzhal, Nagappa Estate, Balaji Nagar and Macro Marvel Nagar
Ponneri Durainallur: Kavarapettai, Panpakkam, Durainallur, Mangalam and surrounding areas
Perambur: KC Garden, Poombugar Nagar, Arjun Vasantham Nagar, SR Koil (South), GKM Colony and surrounding areas
Sembium: VOC Street, Devi Nagar, Roja Nagar and surrounding areas
KK Nagar: Kamarajar Colony, Munusamy Salai, Nehru Street, Krishna Nagar and surrounding areas
Koyembedu Market: Nerkundram, Krishna, Amudha Nagar and surrounding areas.
Thirumangalam South: Srinivasa Nagar, Kanaga Sabai Colony, Perumal Koil Street and surrounding areas
Tondiarpet: Napalayam, Velavan and Arul Murugan Nagar, Thiruvellvoyal, Merattur, Thottakaatu, Ramanathapuram, Shanmugampuram, TKS Nagar, MMDA – Phase 1 and 2; Elanthanur, Kalaingar Nagar, Pallipuram, Ariyanvoyal, Melur, Pallipuram and surrounding areas
Thirumullaivoyal: Velanoor Village, Sivagarden and surrounding areas
Nungambakkam: Lloyds Road 3 and 4 pole
OMR: Perungudi Industrial Estate, Part of OMR, Semmanchery, Sholinganallur, Arumugam Avenue, Ezhil Muga Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Kannagi Nagar and surroundings areas
Guindy: Madipakkam, Rajbhavan, Alandur, Manapakkam, Ramapuram, Adambakkam, TG Nagar and surrounding areas
Mandaveli: Saradapuram SS-I and II
Mylapore: Andreson 3 Pole, Jayalakshimi Estate, Thanappa, Theetharappan, Demontee, Appu Street, Muthu Street and surrounding areas
Porur: Madhanandapuram, Parts of Porur, Kovoor, Somangalam and surrounding areas
Adyar: Kaveri Street, Ganesh Nagar, Parts of ECR and surrounding areas
Avadi: Kalaigar Nagar, Poompozil Nagar, Mazuthi Street, Mittanamallee, Sabi Nagar, ICF Colony and surrounding areas
