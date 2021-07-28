Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Updated: July 28, 2021 7:08:39 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Sothuperumbedu: Kamarpalayam, Kumaran Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Parts of Sholavaram, GNT Road Sholavaram and Kavarakullam
KK Nagar: 10th Avenue, Alagirisamy Salai, Tholkapiyam, Choolaimedu High Road, Kanniyamman Koil, Rangarajapuram, Chitra Avenue, Nelson Manickam Road, Thangal Street, Iyyappa Nagar and surrounding areas
Guindy: Rajbhavan, Guindy, Moovarasampet, Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Ramapuram, St. Thomas Mount and surrounding areas
Tambaram: Ramaiah Main Road, Nookampalayam Main Road, Gokul Nagar, Gandhi Street, Velachery Main Road, Bharathidasan Street, Alagiri Street, Kannabiran and surrounding areas
Perumbakkam: Sithalapakkam, ADB Avenue, Vengaivasal Main Road, TNHB Colony, MGR Nagar, Jeya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Arasankalani Main Road, Sankarapuram and surrounding areas
Additionally, parts of Chennai will also face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.
The following neighbourhoods will be affected:
Velachery: T.A Koil 1st Street, 5th Street, Lakshipuram, Parts of Bypass Road and surrounding areas
Manali: MMDA Phases I & II, Elathanur, Nehru Nagar and Thanigai Nagar
