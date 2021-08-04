Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 5 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi Senthil Nagar: JB Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Srisakthi Nagar, Power Line Road, Senthil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Kaligambal Nagar, Arjuna Nagar and Pirunthavan Avenue

IT Corridor: Raju Nagar, Mettukuppam, PTC Quarters, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Chandrasekaran Avenue and Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, IAS Colony, MGR Street, Kaliamman Koil Street, Karapakkam, Arignar Anna Nagar 7th and 8th Street, Pandiyan Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Kannagi Nagar Bus Depot Main Road and surrounding areas

Guindy: Guindy, Rajbhavan, Nanganallur, Moovarasampet, Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, St. Thomas Mount, Alandur, Adambakkam and surrounding areas

Neelankarai: New and Old Ganesh Nagar, Vaithiyalingamsalai, Ruby Complex, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Matha Koil, Bharathiyar Nagar and surrounding areas

Madhavaram: Thattankulam Road, Seethapathy, Shanmugasundram Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, Samy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Parts of CMDA, Anna Poorna Nagar, Munuswamy Nagar, Sastri Nagar, VPC Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Thanickachalam E Block and surrounding areas

Vysarpadi Manjambakkam: Kamban Nagar, Devi Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, North and South Telephone Colony, Prasanth Nagar, Vasantham Avenue, JJ Nagar, Kathirvelan Street and surrounding areas