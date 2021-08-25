Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Radha Nagar: Nemilichery High Road, IRT College, PTC Quarters, Bharathi Puram, Gandhi Nagar and Parts of Periyar Nagar

Vivekananda Nagar: Nookamppalayam, CBOA Colony, Indira Nagar Main Road, Jaya Nagar Main Road, Venus Colony, Vinoba Nagar, Valluvar Nagar and Vivekananda Nagar Main Road

Pammal: Moovar Nagar, Andal Nagar, Cowl Bazar, Sivashankar Magar, Indra Nagar and nearby areas

Neelankarai: Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Karpagavinayagar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Narayana Nagar and surrounding areas

IT Corridor:

Injambakkam: KK Salai, Gowarthanan Apartment, School Road, TNHB and Ezhil Nagar

Karani: Army Quarters, Gandhi Nagar Society, Karani, Vels College Road, Hanuman Nagar, and Jaibeem Nagar

Guindy: