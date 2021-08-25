Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

August 25, 2021 7:00:09 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram:
- Radha Nagar: Nemilichery High Road, IRT College, PTC Quarters, Bharathi Puram, Gandhi Nagar and Parts of Periyar Nagar
- Vivekananda Nagar: Nookamppalayam, CBOA Colony, Indira Nagar Main Road, Jaya Nagar Main Road, Venus Colony, Vinoba Nagar, Valluvar Nagar and Vivekananda Nagar Main Road
- Pammal: Moovar Nagar, Andal Nagar, Cowl Bazar, Sivashankar Magar, Indra Nagar and nearby areas
Neelankarai: Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Karpagavinayagar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Narayana Nagar and surrounding areas
IT Corridor:
- Injambakkam: KK Salai, Gowarthanan Apartment, School Road, TNHB and Ezhil Nagar
- Karani: Army Quarters, Gandhi Nagar Society, Karani, Vels College Road, Hanuman Nagar, and Jaibeem Nagar
Guindy:
- Puzhuthivakkam: Swamy Nagar and Puzhuthivakkam 10th Street
- Madipakkam: Sheela Nagar, Erikari, Ram Nagar North and Annai Thersa Nagar
- Nanganallur: Viswanathapuram, College Road, Govindaswamy Street, Joseph Street and Parts of BV Nagar
- Moovarasampet: Kannan Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road and surrounding areas
