Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi Thirumullavoyal: Shanthipuram, Manikandapuram, Kalaingar nagar, Balaji nagar, CTH road, Saravana nagar.

Villivakkam: Sidco 1 st block to 10 block, Nehru nagar, Ammankuttai, Balaramapuram, Ramakrishnapuram, Thirunagar entire area, Venugopal street, Sivan koil entire area, North high court colony, Reddy st, Red-hills road entire areas and above surrounding areas.

Southperumbedu: Kammarpalayam, Kumaran nagar, Balamurugan nagar, Part of Sholavaram, GNT Road Sholavaram, Kavarakullam.

Avadi Mittanamallee: Mittanamallee, Palavedu road, Sabi nagar, ICF colony, Muthapudupet, Periyar nagar.

Athipattu: Pudhu nagar, Cheppakkam, Mouthmedu, KR palayam, Kattupalli Industrial, Kalanji, Kariyanmedu.

Avadi Paruthipet: Avadi TNHB Partially. Kumaran nagar, Ram nagar, Periyarnagar, Bharathinagar, Selvanagar, Chinnamannagar, Pattal st, Kamaraj nagar main road, 9 th & 10 th street, Budhar st, Karumariamman koil st.