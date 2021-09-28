scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption September 28, Tuesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
September 28, 2021 6:30:33 am
Chennai, electricityPower is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Saidapet: Model Hutment Road, South West Boag Road, Sadullah Street, South Dhandapani Street, Parts of V.N Road, Canal Bank Road, Gopal Street, Parts of South Usman Road, Ranganathan Street, Parts of Crescent Street, Lotus Colony, EVR Periyar Building and surrounding areas

Tondiarpet: Parts of T.H Road, Ponnusamy Street, Sudalimuthu Street, Govindharaj Street, Dhanapal Nagar, Cross Road (Vanniyar Street), AE Koil Street and Veeraragavan Road

Sothuperumbedu: Kammarpalayam, Shozhipalayam, Siriniyam, Thottakarnmedu and Parts of Orakadu Road

Perambur: Jayaram Nagar, Thenpalani Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Rajan Nagar, Kambar Nagar, GKM Colony, Poombuhar Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Kadappan Road, Vetri Nagar, Gopalapuram, Ramamurthy Colony, Ram Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Avvai nagar, Teachers Colony, Villivakkam Road and surrounding areas

Anna Nagar:

  • Anna Nagar: AA to AM Blocks and TNHB Quarters
  • Anna Nagar East
  • Shenoy Nagar: Gandhi Street and Kamarajar Street

Aminjikarai: Thiruveethi Amman Koil Street, Periyar Colony, NSK Nagar and surrounding areas

