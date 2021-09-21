Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Perumbakkam: Nookampalayam Main Road and Gokul Nagar

Nookampalayam Main Road and Gokul Nagar Shankarapuram: Parts of Ottiyambakkam Main Road, Venba Avenue, MGR Street, TNHB Colony MIG I & II, Nesamani Nagar, Chettinadu Flats, Varathapuram, Erikarai Road, Varathapuram Colour Homes and Casa Grande

Parts of Ottiyambakkam Main Road, Venba Avenue, MGR Street, TNHB Colony MIG I & II, Nesamani Nagar, Chettinadu Flats, Varathapuram, Erikarai Road, Varathapuram Colour Homes and Casa Grande Madambakkam: VGP Srinivasa Nagar, VGP Parvathy Nagar, VGP Saraswathy Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road and Gandhi Nagar

VGP Srinivasa Nagar, VGP Parvathy Nagar, VGP Saraswathy Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road and Gandhi Nagar Pallavaram: Parts of Eswari Nagar, Malanganandhapuram, Kamaraj Nagar, Pachaiappan Colony and surrounding areas

Adyar: Appar Street, Tiger Varadachari Road, Rukumani Nagar, Beach Road, Paari Street, Gangai Street, Thirumurgan Street and surrounding areas

Taramani: Kottivakkam Nehru Nagar 11th , 12th & 13th links and Nehru Nagar 2nd & 3rd Main Roads

Perambur: Thenpalani Nagar, Jayaram Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Adhinath Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Rajan Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Subramaniapuram and surrounding areas

Ponneri: Arasur, Vellodai, Annuppambattu, Perumbedu, Ponneri, Athipattu, Saikiruba Nagar, Thatchoor, Panjetty Andarkkuppam, Madhavaram and surrounding areas

Tondiarpet:

Thiruvottiyur: Jothi Nagar, Madura Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Bharath Nagar, JJ Nagar, TNSCB Quarters and AIR Nagar

Jothi Nagar, Madura Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Bharath Nagar, JJ Nagar, TNSCB Quarters and AIR Nagar Napalayam: Manali New Town, Vichoor, Sidco Estate, Ezhil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Napalayam, Ponniamman Nagar, MRF Nagar and surrounding areas

Sembium: T.H Road, Teacher’s Colony, Raja Street, Kamaraj Salai, Kattabomman Main Road, Jawahar Street, E.B Road, Indira Nagar West, Ambedkar Nagar, Thapal Petti, Gandhi Street, Perambur High Road, S.S.V Koil Street and nearby areas