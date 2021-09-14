Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

September 14, 2021 6:30:10 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Madhavaram: CMDA Trunk Terminal, Rajaji Street, Srinivasa Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, GNT Road, Vadaperumbakkam, Nethaji Street, Munusamy Nagar and nearby areas
Tambaram:
- Pammal: Balaji Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Guruswamy Nagar, Anna Nagar and Duraisamy Street
- Rajakilpakkam: Maurthi Nagar, Ramamoorthy Street, Senthil Avenue, Sakthi Nagar and Erikari Road
- Kovilambakkam: Om Sakthi Nagar, Kalangar Salai Main Road, Sathya Nagar, Periyar Nagar Main Road, Tamil Kudimagan Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Main Road and surrounding areas
