Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

June 29, 2021 6:50:45 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
- Pattabiram: Kakkanji Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Babu Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Uzhaipalar Nagar, New Indhira Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and Bharathi Nagar
- Puzhal: Alagiri Street, NSC Bose Street, Thandal Kazhani, Saamiyar Madam, Baba Nagar, Vadagari and Aroon Ullasa Nagar
- Sothuperumbedu: Puthur, Kummanur, Angadu, Kokumadu, Arumandai and Thirunelai
- Avadi: JB Nagar, Power Line Road, Ganapathy Nagar, Pirunthavan and surrounding areas
- Madhavaram: KKR Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Anna Nagar, Sathyaraj Nagar and surrounding areas
- Anna Salai: Arunachalam Street, Police Quarters, Chindatripet, South Coovam Road, LGN Road, Ramasamy Street and surrounding areas
- Mylapore: Irusappa, Devaraj Mudhali, JJ Khan, Surappan, Rehaja Complex, Karpagam Avenue – 1st , 2nd and 3rd Streets; Balaji Nagar, Parts of CIT Colony 1st Street Main Road, Triplicane High Road, Dr. Besant Road, Sivaraman Street, Haddaows Road, Thirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam High Road, Kareem Subedhar Street and surrounding areas
