chennai power cut tangedco tuesday june 22 2021

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Vysarpadi: Andal Nagar, Annaitheresa, SR Nagar, RR Nagar and surrounding areas

Avadi Pandeswaram: Pandeswaram Village, Kathavur, Velachery and surrounding areas

Thirumullaivoyal: Ellammanpetta, MGR Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and surrounding areas

Puzhal: Puzhal Metro Water and Puzhal Central Prison – 1, 2, 3

Enjambakkam: Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Panaiyur School Street, Samuthra Salai, Panaiyur Kuppam and surrounding areas

Redhills: Gomathi Amman Nagar, Chakra Garden, Kannam Palayam and surrounding areas

Avadi: Vaishnav Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Asini Nagar and surrounding areas

Mylapore: Ramakalyana Mandapam, BRS Hospital and surrounding areas

ICF: Chennai Battai Road, Moorthy Nagar, North Thirumalai Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Officer Colony and surrounding areas

Mandaveli: Andal Naiyyappan Street, Nallappan Street, TVS Koil Street and Mosque Street

Adyar: Taramani, Chinnamalai, Indra Nagar, Palavakkam, Adyar, Panaiyur, Velachery West and Central

Ambattur: Lakeview Garden, Shakthi Nagar, Perumal Koil, Agraharam, Panneernagar, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Gurunath Street, MTH Road, Raja Street, Thendral Street, Thiruverkadu Bus Station, Pallavan Nagar, North Avenue, Sivan Koil, Senguttavan Street, Collector Nagar, TVS Avenue, Venkatapuram, VOC Nagar and surrounding areas

Ayapakkam: Thiruverkadu Road, Paruthipattu and Ayapakkam

Sembium: Bharat Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Vetri Nagar, Subash Nagar, Sidco Nagar – 1 to 12 Blocks; Nehru Nagar, Balakumaran Nagar, Sundaram Nagar, Jayaram Nagar, Valarmathi Nagar, Sathya Sai Nagar and surrounding areas

Kolathur: GKM Colony, Akbar Square, Sai Nagar, Avvai Street and surrounding areas

Tondiarpet: Vanniyampakkam, Kalaignar Nagar, Jayaramapuram, Pungambedu and surrounding areas

Porur: Parts of Porur, Mangadu, Kundrathur, Kovoor, Malayabakkam and surrounding areas