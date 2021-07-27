Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: Vengaivasal Main Road, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Velacherry Main Road, Anandha Nagar, Ranganathapuram, Srinivasa Street, Mambakkam Main Road, Rajesh Nagar and surrounding areas

KK Nagar: Gandhi Nagar, Elango Nagar, Indra Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Street, MGR Street, Sai Nagar Annex, Baskar Colony, Anai Street, Gangai Amman Koil Street, Sakthi Nagar, Kambar Street, Bharathi Street and surrounding areas

Chitlapakkam: Ramakrishnapuram, Velachery Main Road, Dhanalakshimi Nagar, Sharma Nagar, Kalaivanar Park and surrounding areas