Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Ambattur: TNHB Block 1 to 4000 (Devar Street), Church, Munusamy Street, Vanagaram Road, Lake View Garden, Perumal Koil, Agranaram, MTH Road, Kamarajapuram, Teachers Colony, Ramapuram, 2nd Main Road Ambattur Industrial Estate, Railway Station Road, Pattravakkam, Bajanai Koil Street, North Mada Street, TNEB Quarters, TVS Nagar, Annai Nagar, TNEB Colony, Gangai Nagar, AK Amman Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Puram, Pudur Main Road, Iyyappan Nagar, Ayanambakkam and surrounding areas

Anna Nagar: Dhanalakshimi nagar, Krishna Industrial Estate, Temathamman Nagar, Parts of PH Road, South Mada Street, Rukumani Nagar and surrounding areas

Tambaram: MES Road, Sarma Street, Ashok Nagar, Ganapathipuram, Mothilal Nagar, Kannagi Street, LIC Colony, Velachery Main Road, Salomon Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Chakkaravarthi Street, Professor Colony, Indian Air Force and surrounding areas