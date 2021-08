Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Rajakilpakkam: Venkatramanan Nagar, Muthmizh Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar and Varadharajan Nagar

Adyar:

Velachery West: Sankaran Avenue, Ganapathy Nagar, Parts of Velachery Main Road and Sangeetha Hotel

Panaiyur: Rajivgandhi Nagar, NRI Layout, J Nagar, Panaiyur School Street, ECR Main Road Panaiyur and Panaiyur Kuppam

IT Corridor: