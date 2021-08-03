scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption August 2, Tuesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 3, 2021 7:00:48 am
Chennai, electricity, power cut Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: Vetter Lane, Officer Lane, Malliga Nagar, Semman Nagar, Thiruvin Nagar, Bhoopathy Nagar, Ambal Nagar, 200 Feet Radial Thoraipakkam, Ranganathapuram, Srinivasa Street, Jaya Nagar, Amar Nagar, Earikari Street, Nagammal Avenue, Periyar Nagar, Rajesh Nagar, Pallavaram Thuraipakkam Road, Jerusalam College, IIT Colony and surrounding areas

Vysarpadi: Ambedkar Nagar, CB Road, Old Jail Road, S.M Chetty Street, Jayaram Street, Cementry Road and surrounding areas

