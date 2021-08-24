Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Kovilambakkam: Tranquil Acres, Bouthy Acres, Thiruvin Nagar, Boopathy Nagar, and 200 Feet Medavakkam Main Road

Tranquil Acres, Bouthy Acres, Thiruvin Nagar, Boopathy Nagar, and 200 Feet Medavakkam Main Road Irumbuliyur: Selliamman Koil Street, Arul Nagar, Roja Thottam, Erikkarail Devanesan Nagar and surrounding areas

Neelankarai: New and Old Ganesh Nagar, Vaithiyalingamsalai, Ruby Complex, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Matha Koil, Bharathiyar Nagar and surrounding areas

Thirumudivakkam: Somangalam, Sakthi Nagar, Puthuperu, Mettur, Periyar Colony, Manimangalam Salai, Thirumudivakkam Industrial Area, Thirumudivakkam Village, Palanthandalam, Naduveerapattu, Poonthandalam, Melathur and surrounding areas