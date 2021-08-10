scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Must Read

Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption August 10, Tuesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 10, 2021 7:17:00 am
ElectricityPower is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tambaram Kadapperi: Durga Nagar Main Road, TNHB Colony, Gandhi Road, Kamatchi Nagar, Vinoba Nagar and Thiruvalluvar Street

Click here for more

Adyar: 3rd and 4th Avenue, 32nd, 34th and 35th Cross Roads; 4th Main Road, Alcottkuppam, Arunachalem Street, Karpagam Garden, Fashion Avenue, Rajajibhavan, Thiruvalluvar Nagar 2nd Street and surrounding areas

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement