Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram Kadapperi: Durga Nagar Main Road, TNHB Colony, Gandhi Road, Kamatchi Nagar, Vinoba Nagar and Thiruvalluvar Street

Adyar: 3rd and 4th Avenue, 32nd, 34th and 35th Cross Roads; 4th Main Road, Alcottkuppam, Arunachalem Street, Karpagam Garden, Fashion Avenue, Rajajibhavan, Thiruvalluvar Nagar 2nd Street and surrounding areas