Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Madambakkam: Kovilanchery, Sriram Nagar, Annai Thersa Nagar, Agaram Main Road and Ambedkar Street

Kovilanchery, Sriram Nagar, Annai Thersa Nagar, Agaram Main Road and Ambedkar Street Rajakilpakkam: Parts of Velacherry Main Road, Sam Avenue, Mahasakthi Colony, EVR Street and Thiruvalluvar Street

Parts of Velacherry Main Road, Sam Avenue, Mahasakthi Colony, EVR Street and Thiruvalluvar Street Kovilambakkam: Vadivel Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street and Indira Nagar

Vadivel Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street and Indira Nagar Pallikaranai: 200 Feet Radial Road, Manohar Nagar, Arumugam Nagar, VGP Shanthi Nagar and surrounding areas

Porur: Poonamallee, Avadi Main Road, Earikari Road, Queen Victoria Road, Ambal Nagar, James Street, Sumithra Nagar, Nazarathpet, Varadharajapuram Village, Parts of Bangalore Highway, Panimalar Medical College and surrounding areas

Perungudi Ezhil Nagar: Secretariat Colony, Kumaran Kudil, Parthasarathy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar and surrounding areas

Ponneri: Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS-I Industrial Complex Area and TNHB Bypass Road