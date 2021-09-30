Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi Pattabiram: Mittanamallee Colony, Brindhavan Nagar, Garrision Engineering and surrounding areas

Anna Nagar:

SRMC: Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Thundalam Annai Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Thriu. Vi. Ka Nagar, Noombal Main Road, Moorthy Nagar and Rajiv Nagar

Guindy:

Alandur: Cement Road and Thiruvalluvar Street

Perambur: SRP Koil Street, Sambasivam Street, Babu Raja Street, Pallavayal Road, Loco Works Road, GKM Colony 1st to 3rd Streets, Paper Mills Road and surrounding areas

Vysarpadi: Mathur MMDA, MMC, Chinnamathur, Kamarajar Salai, Chinnasamy Nagar, CPCL Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Manjambakkam and surrounding areas.

Additionally, these parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

Avadi Pattabiram: Pattabiram, Iyyappa Nagar, Sekkadu, Thendral Nagar, Anna Nagar, Charles Nagar, Drivers Colony, Sasthri Nagar, IAF Road and surrounding areas

Mylapore: Anderson Road, Subbarao Avenue 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, College Road, Greams Road, DPI Campus, Model School Road, Khan Road, Pantheon Road and surrounding areas

Adyar: Gandhimandapam Road, Ranjith Road, Sardhar Patel Road, Kotturpuram, Srinagar Colony, Chinnamalai, Sriram Nagar and surrounding areas

Sholinganallur:

Semmencherry: Majestic Residency, Parts of OMR, Jawahar Nagar and Ezhil Nagar

Tondiarpet: