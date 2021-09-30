Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

September 30, 2021 6:30:01 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Avadi Pattabiram: Mittanamallee Colony, Brindhavan Nagar, Garrision Engineering and surrounding areas
Anna Nagar:
- SRMC: Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Thundalam Annai Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Thriu. Vi. Ka Nagar, Noombal Main Road, Moorthy Nagar and Rajiv Nagar
- Maduravoyal: Police Lane, Kanniyappa Mudali Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Bhakkilakshmi Nagar and Ganesh Nagar
- Karambakkam: Porur Garden Phases – I and II, Krishna Industrial Estate, Vanagaram Mettukuppam Road, Andal Nagar and Metro Nagar
- Alapakkam: Seemathamman Colony, Alapakkam Main Road, Srinivasan Nagar, Thirumurgan Nagar, Sunder Nagar, Jeeva Complex and surrounding areas
Guindy:
- Alandur: Cement Road and Thiruvalluvar Street
- Adambakkam: Telephone Colony and Officer Colony
- Rajbhavan: Parts of Vanikaran Street and Bashiyam Layout
- T G Nagar: Thillai Ganga Street and 27th Nanganallur
- Vanuvampet: Vanuvampet Muthiyal Nagar
- Puzhuthivakkam: Medavakkam Main Road, Parts of Vanuvampet and surrounding areas
Perambur: SRP Koil Street, Sambasivam Street, Babu Raja Street, Pallavayal Road, Loco Works Road, GKM Colony 1st to 3rd Streets, Paper Mills Road and surrounding areas
Vysarpadi: Mathur MMDA, MMC, Chinnamathur, Kamarajar Salai, Chinnasamy Nagar, CPCL Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Manjambakkam and surrounding areas.
Additionally, these parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.
Avadi Pattabiram: Pattabiram, Iyyappa Nagar, Sekkadu, Thendral Nagar, Anna Nagar, Charles Nagar, Drivers Colony, Sasthri Nagar, IAF Road and surrounding areas
Mylapore: Anderson Road, Subbarao Avenue 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, College Road, Greams Road, DPI Campus, Model School Road, Khan Road, Pantheon Road and surrounding areas
Adyar: Gandhimandapam Road, Ranjith Road, Sardhar Patel Road, Kotturpuram, Srinagar Colony, Chinnamalai, Sriram Nagar and surrounding areas
Sholinganallur:
- Semmencherry: Majestic Residency, Parts of OMR, Jawahar Nagar and Ezhil Nagar
- ETL: Sai Nagar, Selvaganapathy Avenue, Selvakumar Avenue, Arumugam Avenue, Bethel Nagar and surrounding areas
Tondiarpet:
- Melur: Minjur Town, Nalur, BDO office, Athipattu, Pallipuram, Vallur, Nandhiambakkam, RR palayam, Pudhupedu and surrounding areas
