Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

September 23, 2021 6:30:56 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram:
- Perumbakkam: Pillaiyar Koil Street, Ganapathypuram, Perumal Koil Street, Subramani Nagar, AG Church, Bharathiyar Salai, Velachery Main Road, Embassy Apartments, Global Hospital, Gurudev Colony and Indrapriyadharshini Nagar
- Kadapperi: Kasthuribai Nagar, KK Palayam, Sundarambal Colony and Ramesh Nagar
- Perungalathur: Kurinji Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Veeralakshmi Nagar
- West Tambaram: Mullai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Krishna Nagar, CTO Colony and Kannadapalayam
- Old Perungalathur: Panchayat Road
- Mudichur: Mudichir and surrounding areas
Sothuperumbedu: Puthur, Kummanur, Angadu, Kokumadu, Arumandai and Thirunelai
KK Nagar:
- Kamakodinagar: Kamakodi Nagar, Kamachiamman Nagar and Kadambadiamman Nagar
- Velan Nagar: Radha Avenue, Radha Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and Murali Krishna Nagar
- Krishna Nagar: School Street, Kamarajarsalai AVM Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and surrounding areas
Thoraipakkam:
- Sholinganallur: Elcot Avenue
- Thoraipakkam: River View Residential Colony and Eswaran Salai
- Perambur: Kilpauk, Kilpauk Garden, Ayanavaram, Tagore Nagar and surrounding areas
