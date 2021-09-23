Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Perumbakkam: Pillaiyar Koil Street, Ganapathypuram, Perumal Koil Street, Subramani Nagar, AG Church, Bharathiyar Salai, Velachery Main Road, Embassy Apartments, Global Hospital, Gurudev Colony and Indrapriyadharshini Nagar

Pillaiyar Koil Street, Ganapathypuram, Perumal Koil Street, Subramani Nagar, AG Church, Bharathiyar Salai, Velachery Main Road, Embassy Apartments, Global Hospital, Gurudev Colony and Indrapriyadharshini Nagar Kadapperi: Kasthuribai Nagar, KK Palayam, Sundarambal Colony and Ramesh Nagar

Kasthuribai Nagar, KK Palayam, Sundarambal Colony and Ramesh Nagar Perungalathur: Kurinji Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Veeralakshmi Nagar

Kurinji Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Veeralakshmi Nagar West Tambaram: Mullai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Krishna Nagar, CTO Colony and Kannadapalayam

Mullai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Krishna Nagar, CTO Colony and Kannadapalayam Old Perungalathur: Panchayat Road

Panchayat Road Mudichur: Mudichir and surrounding areas

Sothuperumbedu: Puthur, Kummanur, Angadu, Kokumadu, Arumandai and Thirunelai

KK Nagar:

Kamakodinagar: Kamakodi Nagar, Kamachiamman Nagar and Kadambadiamman Nagar

Kamakodi Nagar, Kamachiamman Nagar and Kadambadiamman Nagar Velan Nagar: Radha Avenue, Radha Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and Murali Krishna Nagar

Radha Avenue, Radha Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and Murali Krishna Nagar Krishna Nagar: School Street, Kamarajarsalai AVM Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and surrounding areas

Thoraipakkam: