Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram:
- Sithalapakkam: Venkatesan Street, Padmavathy Nagar, Anna Salai, Jeyachandran Nagar, Pillayar Kovil Street and Ramdass Street
- Pooni Bazaar: Victoria Garden IAF Road, Velachery Main Road, Anthony Street, and Kalpana Nagar
- Madambakkam: Ramana Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, Anna Nagar, Padmawathy Nagar North and IAF Road
- Kadapperi: Chandran Nagar Main Road and CLC Works Road
- Puthuthangal: Devaraj Pillai Street, VGN, Kurinji Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Perumal Kovil Street, Tamil Poonga Street and surrounding areas
Adyar: VGP Part-I Uthandi, Uthandi Village, Gugu Beach, Rajan Garden, ECR Main Road and surrounding areas
Ponneri Durainallur: Kavarapettai, Panpakkam, Arani, Durainallur, Medur, Mangalam and surrounding areas
IT Corridor:
- Taramani: Parts of OMR, Church Main Road, Kurinji Nagar and Apollo Hospitals
- Perungudi: Suburayan Nagar, Jain College, Mangalambigai Nagar, Balamurgan Garden, Sakthi Nagar and surrounding areas
