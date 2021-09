Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur: Parts of Porur, Mangala Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Ramakrishna Nagar, Ranga Nagar, Moulivakkam, Parts of Kundrathur Road, Lakshimi Nagar, Chinna Porur and surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Gopalamenon Road, Akbarabad 1st and 2nd Street, Tailors Estate 1st and 2nd Streets, Padmanaba Street and CRP Garden

Adyar: VGP Selva Nagar 1st Main Road and Muthu Krishnana Salai

Besant Nagar: 1st Main Road, Besant Nagar, Beach Home Avenue – Main Road and 3rd Street; Dhamodharpuram – Main Road and New Street; Fish Market and 1st Avenue Besant Nagar

1st Main Road, Besant Nagar, Beach Home Avenue – Main Road and 3rd Street; Dhamodharpuram – Main Road and New Street; Fish Market and 1st Avenue Besant Nagar Adyar: Jeevarathnam Nagar, Parameshwari Nagar, Padmanaba Nagar, Besant Avenue, Arunachalapuram, L.B Road, Adyar Signal to Bridge Road and surrounding areas

West Mambalam I & II: Brindavanam Street, Janakiraman Street, Chakrapani Street, Subramani Nagar, Umapathy Street, Dhanasekaran Cross Street, Annumarkoil Street, Eswaran Koil Street, Sathyanarayana Street, Ellaiyamman Koil Street, Reddy Kuppam Road, Kodambakkam Road and surrounding areas

Perambur: Simpson Group of Companies, Periyar Nagar Moolakadai, Annai Sathya Nagar, Teachers Colony – 1st to 7 Streets; Gandhi Nagar, TH Road, Arul Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, M.D Samy Nagar, Selvam Nagar and surrounding areas

Vysarpadi: 1st Main Road MMDA, Kamarajar Salai, MCG Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Aavin Quarters, Metro Water Pump House and surrounding areas

Tambaram: