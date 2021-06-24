Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
June 24, 2021 7:04:04 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
- Tambaram: Parts of Madambakkam, Kovilambakkam Nanmangalam, 200 Feet Road, Parts of Radha Nagar, Parts of Rajakilpakkam, Parts of ETL, TNHB Colony, Parts of IAF, Parts of Mudichur, Parts of Pudhuthangal and Parts of Pallavaram
- Perambur Agaram: Jawahar Nagar, LOCO works and SRP South
- Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar: Ramamoorthy Colony, Ram Nagar, Vetri Nagar, SRP Koil Street North and Thangavel Street
- Sidco Nagar: MTH Road, Bharathy Nagar, Sivankoil Mada Street and surrounding areas
- Kolathur: Thanigachalam Nagar, Ramalingam Colony, Kumaran Nagar, Vasu Nagar and surrounding areas
- Sembium Senthil Nagar: Canal Road, Balakrishna Nagar, Annai Therassa Street, Ganesh Nagar, Senthil Nagar and surrounding areas
- Madhavaram: CMDA Trunk Terminal, Thattankulam Road, Seethapathy Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, Vadaperumbakkam, VOC Street, Munusamy Nagar and surrounding areas
- Alamathy: Bangarapet, Kaniamman Nagar, Morai, TSP Camp and Veerapuram
- Mylapore: CSI Church, Rane Commercial Building, Parts of Devadi Street, Parts of Kuchery Road, Parts of Bazaar Road, Peters Road, Sardarjung Garden Tank Street, Hussain Nagar, R.K Mutt Road, North Mada Street, Ruttland Gate, KNK Road, Pump House – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 55 and 56 and surrounding areas
- Avadi: Mathanakuppam, Kadappa Road, Puthagaram, Aandal Koil Street, Perumal Nagar, Sekkadu Main Road, Mettu Street, Reddy Street and surrounding areas
- Thirumullaivoyal: Green Field, Venkatachalam Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal Colony, Mullai Street, Jayaram Nagar and Oragadam Society
- Tondiarpet: N.T Road, Veeraragavan Road, Parts of Fishing Harbour, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Irusappa Street, Parts of Jothinagar, Madura Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Parts of Rajeshanmugam Nagar and surrounding areas
- Napalayam: Sidco Industrial Estate, Kulakarai, Ezhil Nagar, Semmanali and surrounding areas
- Adyar: Kakkan Colony, Sasthiri Nagar, Parts of ECR, Seetharam Nagar, VGP Layout, Sivagamipuram, Palavakkam, Vijay Nagar, Guru Nanak College, Journalist Colony, MG Road and surrounding areas
- Atthipattu: Atthipattu Pudhu Nagar, Cheppakkam, Mouthmedu, Kattupalli Industrial, Nandhiyambakkam, Karaiyanmedu and surrounding areas
- Ambattur: MTH Road, Chruch Road, Kamadenu Street, Vellalar Street, Pudur, Teachers Colony and surrounding areas
- KK Nagar: Bajanai Koil Street, Anna Main Road, Thanthai Periyar Street, Krishna Street, Kamakodi Nagar, Palaniyappan Nagar and surrounding areas
- Guindy: Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, Alandur, Ramapuram, Puzhuthivakkam, Moovarasampet, St. Thomas Mount, Guindy, Rajbhavan, Adambakkam and Nanganallur areas
- Porur: Kundrathur, Poonamallee, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Thirumudivakkam, Ayyapathangal and Metha nagar
- Sholinganallur: SIPCOT, Pudupakkam, Ramappa Main Road, Thirumalai Magar, Sapthagiri Nagar and Ezhil Nagar
